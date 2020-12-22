Biryani ordered more than once every second in 2020! Swiggy reveals food-delivery secrets

There is no doubt that demand for food delivery exploded this year due to coronavirus pandemic as people were stuck at home and restaurants remained shut for months. According to Swiggy's StatEATstics 2020, every single second a plate of Biryani was ordered more than once this year. "Veg, Chicken, Mutton or Aloo, collectively some form of Biryani was ordered more than once every second in 2020," Swiggy informed.

It added that the "mighty chicken biryani became the country's most favourite dish". The online food delivery platform noted that over three lakh new users who installed Swiggy app made their debut by ordering chicken biryani.

Additionally, dishes like 'Paneer Butter Masala', 'Masala Dosa', 'Chicken Fried Rice' and 'Mutton Biryani' continued to remain India's favourite pick-me-up dishes. The Bengaluru-based food delivery start-up said that it delivered over two lakh 'paanipuri' post-lockdown.

Swiggy HealthHub, which launched in August this year, also saw an uptick in growth in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the company said.

Swiggy reported a 127 per cent increase in orders for dishes based on super grains, followed by vegan (50 per cent rise); high-protein dish (49 per cent), and keto-friendly items (46 per cent).

Dishes like "High-Fibre Idli, High-Protein Khichdi, Vegan Gravy, Low-Fat Salads, Keto-Friendly Sandwiches, and Gluten-Free Ice Cream," became the six most-ordered healthy dishes of 2020 on Swiggy's platform.

Further, home-cooked food was one of the most ferried items in 2020 under Swiggy's pick-up and drop service Genie.

"While cities Bangalore, Mumbai, and Chennai turned to Swiggy Genie the most for food and daily essentials. Kolkata found itself a place in the top three cities for the delivery of medicines and Covid essentials," Swiggy said.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy is India's one of the leading on-demand delivery platforms. In April 2020, Swiggy received around $43 million funding which valued the company at $3.6 billion.

