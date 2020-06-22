BMC asks Mumbaikars not to panic over concerns of drinking water scarcity

As Mumbai battles increasing coronavirus cases, the city is faced with a new problem. According to scanty rainfall, lakes and dams that provide drinking water to the city are left with limited stock for few days. However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that they are expecting a good monsoon season and urged citizens not to panic.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the water stock of the city is only 10.68 per cent of the total stock. And, in all seven lakes, the drinking water stock was at 1.54 lakh litres, while the total storage capacity is 14.47 lakh litres. However, the civic body has assured that there would be no water cuts. BMC supplies 3,750 million litres of water daily against the city's demand for 4,200 million litres.

As per BMC's report on Sunday, Modak Sagar has 25 per cent of water stock available, Tansa has 11.37 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 14.23 per cent, Bhatsa 9.72 per cent, Vihar 22.27 per cent and Tulsi has 30.64 per cent of useful water level. Upper Vaitarna has no useful water stock left.

It must be noted that Bhatsa makes up for 50 per cent of the water supply to the city. Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar make up for 37 per cent of the water supply, and Tansa 10 per cent, Vihar 2 per cent and Tulsi makes up 1 per centof the total water supply. All these lakes are located in Thane and Palghar districts while their catchment areas are in Nashik, Thane and Palghar districts.

Last year, the seven lakes - Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi - collectively had 82,829 litres of water (5.72 per cent). However, this year's stock is less than 13.09 per cent recorded in 2018 at the same time.