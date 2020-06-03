BSE, NSE to carry out operation from DR site as Cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai

To avoid any service disruption as a result of the cyclonic storm, BSE and National Stock Exchange will carry out operations from disaster recovery (DR) site, if required, the two leading exchanges said on Wednesday.

In such a scenario, market participants will be intimated appropriately, the exchanges said in separate circulars.

This comes following a warning issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) with regard to cyclonic storm "Nisarga", which hit Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Further, trading members have been advised to ensure access to their primary and/or DR site to ensure smooth functioning of their operations related to trading, clearing and settlement.

Disaster recovery site is a real time replication of the primary site and ensures that all data is available at disaster recovery site with near zero time lag. This enables the exchanges to switch over to disaster recovery site at any time during the day, in case of any eventualities.

The cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibaug in coastal Raigad district of Maharashtra around 12:30 pm.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar in Maharashtra will feel the impact of gusty winds and heavy rains being caused by the storm.

