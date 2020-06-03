Cyclone Nisarga Update: Mumbai police imposes curfew until June 4 ahead of severe storm

The Mumbai police has imposed curfew in the city under Section 144 (CrPC) ahead of cyclone Nisarga's landfall in the state. According to the Mumbai police's order, people have been refrained from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks, and other similar places along the coastline until June 4, 12:00 am IST.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Nisarga will make landfall in Maharashtra, and its adjoining states in the form of a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday afternoon. Nisarga will make landfall with a maximum wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, the weather forecasting agency added.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also asked people to stay at home due to cyclone Nisarga. However, it added, " If, for some unavoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry hammer or objects that can help you break glass in case your car doors get jammed".

The IMD is predicting heavy rainfall, squally winds, very rough seas and storm surges, inundating low lying areas of the city. The IMD said that after the landfall, the storm will continue to intensity for about 6 hours.

Against this backdrop, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have been put on high alert. As per the latest updates by the weather department, the cyclone Nisarga has intensified in the Maharashtra region with the wind speed of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.

According to the Ministry of Earth and Sciences, cyclone Nisrga, after making landfall, will cause massive damage to thatched houses, power and communication lines.

It is assumed that, during the landfall, tress will get uprooted, rooftops might blow off, and unattached metal sheets might fly. The cyclonic storm will also cause damage to coastal crops.

Mumbai hasn't "experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891", according to Adam Sobel, professor of atmospheric science at Columbia University. Mumbai experienced severe floods in 2005, and more recently in 2017 and 2019, but none of them was due to cyclones.

Amid this, the state has activated its disaster response mechanism, deploying NDRF teams and evacuating people from areas likely to be hit. 28 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in parts of Maharashtra for rescue operations in view of the cyclonic storm.

The Western Naval Command has put its teams on alert and is ready to respond to the cyclone. The Navy has kept five flood teams and three diving teams on stand-by in Mumbai.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had alerted people regarding the impending cyclone. The CM asked people to protect their important documents in waterproof materials.

