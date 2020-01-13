Budget 2020: Anand Mahindra asks FM Sitharaman to surprise world with a 'blockbuster' budget

Budget 2020: Anand Mahindra took to social media to pump up the competition between the GDP growths of China and India. He said that the prospect of falling behind China in terms of growth should "get our competitive juices flowing".

Anand Mahindra shared a Bloomberg report that said that China is likely to announce the fourth quarter and yearly growth of GDP on Friday. It stated that China would announce that it reached an economic growth of 6-6.5 per cent in 2019. Mahindra said that since our growth forecast pegs India's growth rate at 5 per cent, India will fall behind China again.

"So with a forecast rate of growth of 5% for our GDP in '19-'20 we'll fall behind them again? This should get our competitive juices flowing. Nirmala Sitharaman ji, let's surprise the world with a blockbuster of a budget including some dramatic moves. And sprint back in front...," he said.

So with a forecast rate of growth of 5% for our GDP in '19-'20 we'll fall behind them again? This should get our competitive juices flowing. @nsitharaman ji, let's surprise the world with a blockbuster of a budget including some dramatic moves. And sprint back in front.. https://t.co/uxTHMUGdeo - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 13, 2020

A Twitter user said that Mahindra needs to "calm down" as he is expecting too much and that he is eventually going to be disappointed. The Chairman of Mahindra Group said that he never plans to calm down and to stop being optimistic.

I never plan to calm down and I never plan to stop being optimistic...ð https://t.co/Mwhe66hSi5 - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 13, 2020

Mahindra was part of the high-profile meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week that included the who's who of the India Inc. The meeting was attended by top businessmen like Ratan Tata (Tata Sons), Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), Anand Mahindra (Mahindra & Mahindra), Gautam Adani (Adani Industries), Sunil Mittal (Bharti Airtel), Anil Agarwal (Vedanta), N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons), AM Naik (L&T), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group), Baba Kalyani (Kalyani Group) and Venu Srinivasan (TVS Group).

The businessmen reportedly discussed how to improve the economy and create new job opportunities ahead of Budget 2020.

PM Modi also met with the top economists of the country at Niti Aayog to discuss the state of the economy and ways to revive growth. Meanwhile, the Finance Minister is also meeting with various stakeholders for consultations before Budget 2020. Both PM and FM have urged people to send in their ideas and suggestions for the Budget 2020.

