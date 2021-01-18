Butter in tea? Netizens ask why as video goes viral

The year 2020 was bad, but guess what was even more terrible? Bizarre and ludicrous food trends such as Chocolate Maggi, Roshogolla Biryani, Ferrero Rocher Manchurian which made netizens cringe.

The latest to join the roost is butter tea. Yes, you heard it right! The beverage fusion has managed to gross out the netizens with a lot of them even calling it every chai (tea) lover's worst nightmare.

Why is the video going viral?

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a person adding a large slab of Amul butter (100 grams pack) to the tea, then boiling it over the stove.

Watch the video here:

Initially shared on the photo-sharing platform Instagram by a page called foodieagraaaaa, the viral video was shot at Baba Tea Stall located in Agra. From Instagram the video was then shared on other social media platforms as well.

Interestingly, butter tea is already consumed in large swathes of the Himalayan regions of Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, India - particularly in Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and other Western regions of modern-day People's Republic of China.

With origins in the Himalayan region between Greater Tibet and the Indian subcontinent, the beverage is traditionally made from tea leaves, yak butter, water and salt. This type of tea with butter as the main ingredient, provides plenty of caloric energy and is notably suited to high altitudes. It also helps prevent chapped lips, which is common in cold regions. However, the butter tea shown in the video is not the same as the traditional one made in cold regions.

How did netizens react?

With the video garnering over 2 lakh views, the internet had a lot to say about this unusual addition to their beloved cup of tea.

While most of them were sickened by the idea of tea laden with butter, others did not warm up to the idea at all and shared funny messages and memes to express their strong feelings.

One user wrote, "Thode pav bhaji bhi daal dete (Put some Pav Bhaaji also) (sic)," while another commented, "Arey dada sauce aur mayonise bhi dhal dete (Hey brother, add sauce and mayonnaise too) (sic)."

