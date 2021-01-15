'Put COVID-19 vaccine in chai': Netizens suggest innovative ways to get India vaccinated

Food is an inseparable part of an Indian's DNA and is also one of the many ways for us to explore the diversity in our country. Once we hit the road, we want to try everything from a cup of kadak chai to chicken momos and from scrumptious golgappas to everyone's favourite chaat. Keeping in mind India's love for food, netizens have come up with funny ways -- likely to be least resisted by Indians -- to vaccinate the country.

It must be mentioned here that India is preparing to kickstart the vaccination roll-out on January 16.

Put the vaccine in Chai and whole Nation will be vaccinated by evening ð¤­ https://t.co/z5NBsL7NwV â Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in Momos and whole Delhi will be vaccinated by evening ð¤­#copied#insta â Mahima Gulati (@MahimaGulati3) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in golgappa, 50% population will be vaccinated by next morning. â Devinder Singh Rawat (@sonaashi) January 14, 2021

Put the Vaccine in Coffee, Tea and maggi, the entire medical students will get vaccinated before dawn. â Kunnal (@iamnowayfunnyy) January 12, 2021

Kulfi chahiye Bagga sir.... Vaccine nu thandh chahida... ð â Dr. Reetu Sharma (@drreetusharma) January 14, 2021

Put the vaccine in a pav and the whole of Mumbai will get vaccinated before noon â N (@n_i_g_a_m) January 12, 2021

If they put the vaccine in alcohol and open Bar&Pubs, whole Manipal will be vaccinated by next Sunday night. â Udupi Memes (@Udupi_Memes_UM) January 14, 2021

Put vaccine in "Rajma - Chawal" and the whole North India get vaccinated within a week. ð¤¦ð»ââï¸ â ð¥ ï¼¡ï¼®ï¼³ï¼¨ï¼µ ð¥ (@oggyyyy_17) January 13, 2021

Put Vaccine in Tilkut/Anarsa whole Gaya will get Vaccinated â GAYA MEME (@gaya_meme) January 15, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination drive in India

The nationwide coronavirus immunisation drive will be rolled out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 at 10:30 am via video conferencing. According to the government, this will be the largest vaccination programme globally as it will cover each and every inch of the country and all preparations to start this programme on the principles of 'Jan Bhagidari' are in place.

Adequate doses of two vaccines- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield have been delivered across all states and union territories with the help of Union Civil Aviation Ministry. During this vaccination programme, top priority will be given to approximately 1 crore healthcare workers, around 2 crore frontline workers and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age but with associated comorbidities.

