Exponential rise in demand for condoms, rolling papers during Covid-hit 2020: Report

Dunzo, the delivery services company, has shed light on consumer behaviour for 2020 based on a report tracking delivery trends on its app. As reported by The Economic Times, the sale of condoms remained much more during the day as against nighttime, while purchases of rolling paper also increased two-fold this year as the government imposed coronavirus-induced lockdowns to stop its spread.

The day-time orders for condoms on Dunzo were on average three times more than the night orders, with Hyderabad accounting for the biggest surge of a 6-fold increase in demand. Followed by Hyderabad are Chennai and Jaipur with a 400 percent and 300 percent surge in orders, respectively, while Mumbai and Bengaluru both recorded a 200 percent increase in day-time orders for condoms.

The IT-hub of India was on a high, with orders for rolling papers amounting 22 times more than those in the neighbouring state of Chennai. Sold in various sizes, rolling papers are used to make hand-rolled cigarettes and joints, among other uses.

The metropolitan cities of India also topped the orders for other sexual-wellness products. Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Delhi came on top with demands for the emergency contraceptive 'iPill,' while Jaipur emerged with the most number of purchases of pregnancy-test kits.

ET also reported that the concierge-services application revealed Chicken Biryani to be the most popular dish in Bengaluru, while Dal Khichdi took the top spot among Mumbaikars. Chennai adhered to its local dish of idlis, while people in Gurgaon took to the aloo tikki burger for their hunger panda.

While Delhi, Chennai and Jaipur preferred coffee over tea, the National Capital also chose to cool down with soft drinks over both - tea and coffee. The high consumption of coffee and tea among 'remote-workers' though, saw milk emerging as the most-ordered grocery item in the cities like Pune and Hyderabad.

The pandemic also led to an increase in awareness regarding healthier dietary alternatives in urban parts of the country. Sugar came second to jaggery in 2020 in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, while people in the National Capital were seen to be switching to quinoa and kale. Pune prioritised brown bread over white, while Mumbaikars bought broccoli and avocados in high numbers.

People belonging to the said cities also took to Dunzo for their pets' needs. According to Dunzo's delivery trends, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad had more orders for cat food, while Gurgaon had more dog-food orders this year.

The books that topped Dunzo's best-selling list this year were 'Wild Himalaya' by Stephen Atler, Ruskin Bond's 'Rhododendrons in the Mist,' followed by 'Ultimate Grandmother Hacks' by Kavita Devgan, among others.

