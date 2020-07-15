CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Check out result on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be announcing the CBSE Class 10th board result shortly on its official website. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, in a message to students on Tuesday, said, "My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of Class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck". Nearly 18 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 Board examination 2020.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.ð#StayCalm#StaySafe@cbseindia29 - Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

All the students, who sat for CBSE Class 10 exam 2020, will be able to check their results at -- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.nic.in. Besides, students can also check the result via -- DigiLocker app, Umang app, IVRS, Mobile SMS, email, and from the school website.

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSEâ onâMonday announced the Class 12th result 2020. A total of 88.78 per cent students cleared the exam this year.

Check out the CBSEâ10 result 2020 live updates here:

9:50am: Minimum passing marks:

Students need at leat 33 per cent marks in every subject to pass the CBSE Class 10 Board examination 2020.

9:45am: How to download CBSE marksheet using UMANG app:

1. One need to create an account in the UMANG app by registering with a mobile number

2. Fill your credentials: admit card ID, CBSE board roll number, and date of birth

3. Click on Class 10 marksheet tab

4. The result will be displayed on the screen

9:40am: How to download DigiLocker and get your CBSE Class 10 examination marksheet:

1. First, download the DigiLocker from Google Play Store or App Store

2. Enter the mobile number that you provided to CBSE prior to sitting for the examination.

3. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number. Insert that to OTP to log in to your DigiLocker account.

3. Thereafter, enter the security pin--the last six digits of your CBSE roll number.

4. Once you insert the security pin, you will get access to your account.

5. Students can now view/download/take print out of their results on DigiLocker.

9:30am: The CBSE 2020 Class 10 marksheets and certificates will be issued through DigiLocker or UMANG Apps, established by Department of Electronics and Information Technologu (DeitY). The digitally signed certificates and marksheets will be made avilable for the students after the announcement of the results. Students can download the result from DigiLocker only.

9:20am: CBSE alternative assessment scheme:

This year CBSE Board hasreleased an alternative assessment scheme for grading CBSE class 10 students. This will work in the following ways:

1. The result will be based on the number of subjects a student sat for in the CBSE exams before they got cancelled due to the lockdown. The board will take the average score of the number of attempted exams.

2. However, if a student has appeared in less than three exams, results will be calculated based on the marks in the appeared subjects along with their performances in internal projects.

9:10am: Last year CBSE Class 10th result:

In 2019 Class 10th CBSE board result, a total 13 students shared the top position by scoring 499 marks out of 500. Out of these 13 top scorers, 7 were boys and six were girls.

CBSE will provide Class 10 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through its own academic repository 'Parinam Manjusha' which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. Students can also view their results on the UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, iOS and Windows-based Smartphones.

8:50am: Students can access their Class 10 CBSE results via phone call also:

1. Dial 24300699 (for local subscribers in Delhi)

2. Dial 011-224300699 (for subscribers on other parts of the country).

8:40am: CBSE 10th Result 2020:âHow to check result on mobile

To obtain the class 10 results, candidates will have to send SMS on 7738299899 as per following details:

(CBSE10) space (Roll no) space (Admit card id)

8:25am: CBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2.Click on the link for the CBSE class 10 result 2020

3. Log in your credentials and login

4.The result will be displayed on the screen