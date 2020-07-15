CBSE Board 10th result today: How, when and where to check CBSE result online

The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce CBSE Board 10 results on Wednesday. This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Board exam. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, several CBSE Board examinations got affected. Henceforth, the CBSE decided to evaluate students under a new scheme.

According to the CBSE Board, the assessment will be based on the best of the "number of exams" that students gave this year. Students, who could only appear for less than three subjects, will be assessed on the basis of their internal test/projects/practicals.

CBSE Class 10 Board 2020 passing marks:

On average, students need at least 33 per cent marks to pass Class 10 board exam-this includes both practicals and theory.

List of websites where students can check CBSE Class 10 Board results:

Students can check results in either of two websites--cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Besides, candidates can check results via phone apps, SMS, phone calls, etc.

Students can access their Class 10 CBSE results via phone call-:

Dial 24300699 (for local subscribers in Delhi)

Dial 011-224300699 (for subscribers on other parts of the country).

Check CBSE Class 10 result via SMS:

Students will have to send SMS on 7738299899 as per following details:

(CBSE10) space (Roll no) space (Admit card id)

Check result via DigiLocker/UMANG app:

To check the result using DigiLocker, a student needs to the mobile number registered with CBSE. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. Enter that OTP and security PIN (last six digits of CBSE roll number). Thereafter, the result will be displayed.

For UMANG app users, students need to create an account in the app. Enter your CBSE roll number and date of birth. Thereafter, one will be able to view CBSE Class 10 board results.