CBSE 2021 exams for Class 10, Class 12 to be held but students may get more time

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has stated that the CBSE board exams, JEE 2021 and NEET 2021 exams scheduled for next year won't be cancelled. However, the minister also said that students preparing for these exams may get more time if the COVID-19 situation in the country did not improve, implying that there is a possibility that these exams might get postponed.

On Thursday, the Education Minister engaged in a live interaction with students where he was clearing doubts regarding the upcoming CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Nishank clearly stated that the Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE board exams scheduled for next year will be held for sure. "However, if the pandemic situation doesn't improve, then students would be given more time", he added. This is good news for CBSE students who have been demanding that given COVID-19 situation in the country the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams should be postponed. Some of these students took to Twitter to demand postponement of CBSE board exams

Sir, It's been so long 12th students are attending online classes .But we are not able to study properly. It is so hard to understand. A wrong decision can ruin our future. So,Please postponed the Final Boards 2021. #EducationMinisterGoesLives@narendramodi@DrRPNishankhttps://t.co/G6gsOG2VTf - Prince Kanyan (@KanyanPrince) December 10, 2020

We all students are demanding to postpone board exams till may.... ????????@DrRPNishank@narendramodi #EducationMinisterGoesLives - Vikas Panwar (@VikasPa13092605) December 10, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLives Sir as u know online classes were just for name sake....neither the teachers were serious nor the students...so its very much mandatory to attend some offline classes before boards. Please sir POSTPONE the 12th boards exam.????@DrRPNishank@CBSEINDIA - Shubhi (@Shubhi32064665) December 10, 2020

#EducationMinisterGoesLives Respected Sir we need proper time for studying & our concept is not clear for any subject completely,so we need more time for preparing for our board exam so it's our humble request that please postpone the Board till May. @DrRPNishank@cbseindia29https://t.co/hvzaRDn4mo - Rishi verma (@Rishive64024900) December 10, 2020

The Education Minister also said added that NEET 2021 and JEE 2021 will also not be cancelled but the ministry is considering shifting these exams to an online format. "We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres, we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country," he added.

Nishank also cleared doubts regarding CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi, the Education Minister said that the board has already reduced the syllabus by 30%. He also didn't rule out the possibility of further reductions in the syllabus if the COVID-19 situation does not improve in the country. Nishank mentioned that the new syllabus is available on the CBSE website.

