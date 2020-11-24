CBSE confirms Class 12 board exam dates not released yet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that it has not released the schedule for Class 12 board exams.

Yesterday, media reports said that CBSE will be conducting class 12 board practicals from January 1, 2021, to February 8, 2021. The CBSE Board has called the information fake, according to Indian Express.

The fake information regarding the exam schedule came just days after CBSE board secretary Anurag Tripathi said that board exams for classes 10 and 12 will happen for sure and a schedule is likely to be announced soon.

"The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments," he said during a webinar.

He, however, did not comment upon whether the exams will be conducted in the same format and will be held in February-March as per schedule or will be postponed.

However, there have been demands for cancellation or postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being shifted online.

Schools across the country were closed in March in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, and opened partially in some states from October 15. However, few states decided to keep them closed in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The board exams which had to be postponed mid-way were later cancelled and the results were announced on basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

