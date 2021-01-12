CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2021 date sheet to be released this week? When, where to check

Many students who are to appear in this year's class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations are highly anticipating the release of the date sheet of the exams which are to be conducted from May 4.

Last month Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held from May 4 to June 10 in the written mode. The education minister had also announced that the board has been trying to release the date sheet at the earliest.

CBSE has not yet made any official announcement about the release of the date sheet, however it is highly speculated that it might be released in mid-January. An official notice on CBSE's website said that the date sheet for classes 10th and 12th will be released soon.

Concerned students should keep their tabs on Union Education Minister Nishank's twitter and the CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in.

Once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 date sheet is released, students can follow these steps to check it onlineStep 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Under the announcement section, click on the link that reads, 'CBSE schedule for 10th and 12th'

Step 3: Click on the class 10th or class 12th link.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen with the PDF file.

