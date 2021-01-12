COVID-19: Tamil Nadu schools to reopen for class 10th and 12th from Jan 19

No more than 25 students will be allowed in the classroom. The state government also shared SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and guidelines regarding the same
BusinessToday.In
| January 12, 2021 | Updated 11:02 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami announced on Tuesday, January 12, that the state government is going to reopen schools only for class 10th and 12th students from January 19
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami announced on Tuesday, January 12, that the state government is going to reopen schools only for class 10th and 12th students from January 19. However, no more than 25 students will be allowed in the classroom. The state government also shared SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and guidelines regarding the same.