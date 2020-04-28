CBSE class 10, 12 pending exams: Delhi govt asks Centre to promote students based on internal assessment

The Delhi government on Tuesday asked the central government to promote students of class 10 and 12 on the basis of internal assessment amid ongoing coronavirus crisis. It would help as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would not be able to carry out exams across the country due to the pandemic, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said in a meeting called by the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

The students should be promoted on the basis of internal exams as the CBSE is not expected to conduct the remaining exams of class 10th and 12th, Manish Sisodia tweeted on Tuesday evening. The promotion may be conducted in the same way as for the students of standard 9th and 11th, he added. Manish Sisodia also appealed to the central government to reduce the syllabus for the coming academic year along with entrance examinations including JEE, NEET and other entrance examinations for higher education institutions.

Earlier, the Delhi government had asked all private schools to only charge monthly tuition fees during coronavirus lockdown period. Manish Sisodia said private schools can charge monthly tuition fees but not bus transportation fees and any other such charges during the lockdown period.

"Education and economy were worst affected by the COVID-19 crisis. We are taking online class and taking various steps to ensure education to the students of government school," Manish Sisodia had said. He had also warned that action would be taken under the Epidemic Act and Education Act if any school was found violating this order by the Delhi government action

The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India currently stands at 29,974, including 22,010 active cases, 7,026 recoveries, 1 migration and 937 deaths, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. Globally, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed 30 lakh with over 2 lakh deaths.

