Chandra Grahan 2020: Check out date, time and how to watch Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan News: The second lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan in Hindi, is all set to occur today, on June 5. People will be able to view the phenomenon in its full glory in most parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between the Sun and the moon. According to astronomers across the world, the lunar eclipse set to take place on Friday is 'Strawberry Moon Eclipse.'

Chandra Grahan 2020 date and time in India

The eclipse is set to take place on June 5 and June 6. The Lunar Eclipse of June 2020 will take place at 11:15 pm on June 5, reach its maximum capacity at 12:54 am on June 6 and will culminate at 02:34 am on June 6.

Best time to watch Lunar Eclipse 2020

As the whole Chandra Grahan phenomenon will last for approximately 3 hours, the best time to catch a glimpse would be at 12:54 am on June 6. This is the time when the lunar eclipse will be at its peak.

How to watch the 5 June 2020 Lunar Eclipse

According to experts, no special glasses are needed to view this lunar eclipse and it can be viewed with naked eyes. However, experts recommend using binoculars or telescopes to see a lunar eclipse. The year 2020 has two more Lunar eclipses to come, apart from the one that is set to take place today. The third lunar eclipse in 2020 will take place in July whereas the fourth and the last one will take place in November.

