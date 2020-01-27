China Coronavirus scare in Eastern UP as two cases reported in Nepal

Coronavirus latest news: Two suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported from Nepal. This has led to a coronavirus scare in the Eastern Uttar Pradesh region, particularly Gorakhpur given its proximity to Nepal and heavy traffic across the 1,751 km long open border.

Coronavirus has led to the death of scores of people in several countries, including Nepal. "Checks for the virus should be conducted not only on airports but also at entry points of the Indo-Nepal border," said RN Singh, a doctor-campaigner for 'Mission Save in India' told the news agency IANS. Singh also went on to state that although checking has already started at the airports, open borders between both nations should also be monitored. Regional medical practitioners and experts also firmly believe that the need to create awareness about the Wuhan virus in the region has never been as urgent.

Symptoms of the coronavirus such as running nose, coughing, sore throat and sometimes fever are similar to any other upper respiratory infection.

Gorakhpur has a massive population that travels to Nepal via Sunauli and Badhni borders. RN Singh further went onto say that health check posts should be set up along the UP-Nepal border on the lines of the SARS screenings conducted in 2002.

Awareness campaigns to inform people that any person who has cold, cough and fever needs to be reported immediately to the nearest hospital. Gorakhpur district CMO Srikant Tiwari said that the district hospital would set up an isolation ward soon.According to Tiwari, no coronavirus case has been reported from Gorakhpur and the concerned department is ready to face this situation. An isolation ward at the district hospital is set to come up soon.

