'Comical, but physically taxing': Anand Mahindra on 'Murga' walk punishment for face mask violators

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state amid recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The state police are hard at work ensuring that people follow COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing a face mask when in public. Apart from issuing fines, the police seemed to come up with a strange way to deal with violators of COVID-19 guidelines. Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video on Tuesday in which the police are dealing out this strange punishment.

In the video, shared by Mahindra, five people can be seen performing "Murga" (Chicken) walk under the supervision of a police officer at Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive. Allegedly these people were made to perform the "Murga" walk as punishment for not wearing a mask in public.

Mahindra explained that he had received the video on his "SignalWonderbox". Mahindra stated that the "Murga" walk was a common punishment given to students at his boarding school. The M&M Group Chairman wrote, " A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing. I certainly won't forget my mask!!"

"Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a "Murga" walk as punishment by Mumbai Police" Received on my 'SignalWonderbox.' A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing.I certainly won't forget my mask!! pic.twitter.com/GnVY6NfasV - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

COVID-19 cases in India have been surging for the past 20 days. India has reported over 1.20 crore COVID-19 cases, out of which there are 5.40 lakh active cases in the country. In the past 24 hours, 56,211 fresh cases were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry bulletin released on Tuesday morning.

Maharashtra remains India's worst-hit state. The total COVID-19 case count in the state has reached over 27.13 lakh, out of which over 23.32 lakh people have recovered. The state has reported 54,181 COVID-19 deaths and over 3.27 lakh active cases.

