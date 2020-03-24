Coronavirus: Manipur reports first COVID-19 case

Manipur has confirmed its first case of COVID-19. The patient is a 23-year-old woman from the Thangmeiband area in Imphal.

According to sources, the 23-year-old had recently returned from the UK. She has been admitted to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Manipur government had taken several measures against the spread of coronavirus. On Saturday, it had ordered the shutdown of all shopping complex malls, restaurants, cinema halls and tourist spots in the state.

The Manipur government had also directed to close down all restaurants and public eating points, hotels with restaurants, conference halls, drama theatres in the state. It had also imposed restrictions on gathering public gatherings by ordering that not more than

30 people can assemble to attend religious, social functions.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country were 446 as of 9:00 am on March 24. Globally, the number has climbed to over 3,81,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including around 16,000 deaths.

