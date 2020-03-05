Coronavirus cases rise to 30 in India; Ghaziabad man tests positive

A fresh case of coronavirus has been detected from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday afternoon. With this, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 30 in India.

The coronavirus patient from Ghaziabad is a middle-aged man with a recent travel history to Iran, according to PTI. Iran has been severely impacted. As on March 5, the deadly infection claimed 92 lives out of more than 2,922 cases in Iran.

The latest case of coronavirus in India, includes 16 Italian tourists, one Paytm employee as well as Kerala patients who have been discharged after they recovered.

Meanwhile, the health authorities in Kashmir have kept five persons with recent history of travelling to coronavirus-affected countries in the isolation ward of the SKIMS hospital after they showed symptoms of the disease, officials said on Thursday.

Of the five, one had travelled to Thailand while two had been to Iran. The remaining two had recent travel history to the epicentre of COVID-19 in China's Wuhan.

