Coronavirus update: Cognizant shuts Hyderabad office, asks employees to work from home

IT services provider Cognizant India has temporarily closed its Hyderabad office and asked its employees to work from home. The company's office is situated in Building 20 of Raheja Mindspace which is a major IT park in Hyderabad.

The company in an email sent to its associates on Wednesday said that it is shutting its office as an employee of another company in the same building was tested positive for coronavirus (COVI-19). The IT Services provider further stated (in the email) that is closing the office for disinfection and sanitisation.

"An employee of a company with offices in Building 20 of Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad has tested positive for COVID-19. As a matter of abundant caution, we are closing our office in Building 20, Raheja Mindspace for disinfection and sanitisation," Cognizant said in the email.

The IT services provider also clarified in the email that "no Cognizant associate is known to have contracted the virus." The company added that it has asked all its employees "working out of Building 20 of Raheja Mindspace to work from home until further notice."

Meanwhile, a Paytm employee in Gurugram, who returned from Italy, also tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The company has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised.

Online retail giant Amazon also said on Tuesday that an employee in the United States has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The company stated that all the employee's co-workers who were in contact with the patient have been informed. The patient worked at the company's South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, as mentioned in a report in Reuters.

