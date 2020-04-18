Coronavirus death rate in India 3.3%, nearly 20 times less than global rate

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

3.3% of infected people died, amounting to 480 out of 14,378 cases

India's death rate is 0.4 per million, whereas global death rate is 19.8 per million

Infection in India 10 per million, whereas global is 289 per million

4,291 cases (about 29.8%) in 23 states and UTs in India from the Nizamuddin Markaz cluster

Mortality rates in India due to coronavirus is only 3.3 per cent, the government said today. Of the 480 people who have died so far, 75.3 per cent were above 60 years of age, it said.

Till 8am on April 18, 14,378 people were infected with the virus and of them 1,992 people or 13.85 per cent of total cases had recovered. Healthcare experts say mortality and infection rate in India is much lower when compared to global averages. India's infection cases are only 10 per million people and death is just 0.4 per million people.

Compared to this, global deaths per million population is 19.8 and infected cases are 289 per million population. Doubling time of the virus is just eight days nationally, while it is seven days in Maharashtra that has the highest number of cases and 19 days in Kerala.

No fresh cases have been reported in 22 districts from 12 states in the last 14 days. Of the total deceased, 14.4 per cent were in the age group of 0-45 years, 10.3 per cent in the age group of 45-60 years, 33.1per cent in the age group of 60-75 years and 42.2 per cent above 75 years. Further, 83 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said in a press briefing today.

Luv Agarwal also said out of a total of 14,378 positive cases in India, 4,291 cases (about 29.8 per cent) belonged to a single source -- the Nizamuddin Markaz cluster, and 23 states and UTs have reported cases related to this cluster.

