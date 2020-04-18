Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 cases cross 14,000-mark; GoM meet likely at 11 am

Coronavirus India Lockdown Latest News updates: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 14,378 after as many as 1,000 cases were recorded for the fourth straight day on Friday. This figure includes 11,906 active cases, 1991 cured and discharged, 480 deaths and 1 migrated, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in India with 3,323 cases and 201 deaths followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Indore in Madhya Pradesh recorded a very high jump in death toll. Rajasthan became the first state in the country to conduct rapid tests for COVID-19 as 10,000 testing kits. Meanwhile, a Group of Ministers (GoM) meet is expected to happen at 11 am on Saturday to track the developments related to coronavirus situation in the country. Talking about global situation, France recorded over 19,000 deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, while Mexico registered 578 fresh cases and 60 new deaths on the same day. US President Donald Trump said that he hopes to resume holding the political rallies.

9.32 am: Karnataka coronavirus news

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch said on Saturday that a raid was conducted at Ramamurthy Nagar from where 1,000 tetra packs of whiskey were confiscated. The police also carried out another raid at Kengeri from where the officials confiscated cigarettes and tobacco products.

9.24 pm: Coronavirus cases live updates

In Pics: People at Ghazipur market come out to buy essentials amid lockdown.

Delhi: People at Ghazipur fruit & vegetable market to buy essentials, amid #CoronaLockdown. The nationwide lockdown imposed to combat #COVID19 will last till 3rd May, 2020. pic.twitter.com/yLIqdRPSuH - ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

9.15 am: Coronavirus cases United states

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US has cross 7 lakh and over 36,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country has clocked the highest number of cases and deaths in the world. The US has registered 7,00,282 coronavirus cases and 36,773 deaths as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), according to the Baltimore-based university. (Agency)

9.00 am: Number of coronavirus cases rise in India

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 14,378 in the country, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This figure includes 11,906 active cases, 1991 cured and discharged, 480 deaths and 1 migrated. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in India with 3,323 cases and 201 deaths followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

8.45 am: Coronavirus scare in Navy

Over 25 Navy personnel have already been tested for COVID-19, many have been found positive aboard INS Angre, docked in Mumbai. The first cases was reported on April 7. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation on the exact numbers of positive cases as many suspects' results are still awaited.

8.30 am: India lockdown news: GoM likely at 11 am on Saturday

A Group of Ministers (GoM) meet is expected to happen at 11 am on Saturday to track the developments related to coronavirus situation in the country. The meeting will be headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers such as Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ram Vilas Paswan are likely to attend the session. The meeting is expected to discuss the way forward, after the easing of restrictions in some areas post April 20.

8.15 am: Coronavirus cases in India: Cases near 14,000-mark

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 13,835 after as many as 1,000 cases were recorded for the fourth straight day on Friday. The death toll also jumped to 452, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Indore in Madhya Pradesh recorded a very high jump in death toll. Rajasthan became the first state in the country to conduct rapid tests for COVID-19 as 10,000 testing kits.