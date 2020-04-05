Coronavirus: Disclose identity today or face action, says Himachal govt to Tablighi Jamaat attendees

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Himachal Pradesh government asked all the Tablighi Jamaat attendees in the state to identify themselves by 5 PM on Sunday. The government would otherwise initiate action against the defaulters, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jairam Thakur said in a video message to the people of the state Sunday. "Total 13 Coronavirus positive cases reported in the state so far, 6 out of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. We appeal to everyone, who attended Tablighi Jamaat, to disclose their identity by 5 PM today otherwise govt will be forced to take action," Jairam Thakur also said.

Seven people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14, news agency PTI reported citing Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R D Dhiman. Two of them have already recovered, as many have died and 10 are active cases, he added. Fifty-four samples were tested for the infection on Saturday, out of which seven came out as positive, he said.

Meanwhile, religious congregation at the Nizamuddin faction of the Tablighi Jamaat emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus after many people tested positive for COVID-19 following which a major area was sealed and an FIR lodged against its cleric for violating government orders.The participants later spread to different parts of the country. The police registered an FIR against Maulana Saad of the Nizamuddin centre under sections of Epidemic Disease Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code for violating government orders on the management of the Markaz in relation to a social, political or religious gathering.

