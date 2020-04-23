Coronavirus: First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks for shelter homes

First Lady Savita Kovind, wife of President Ram Nath Kovind, on Wednesday stitched masks at Shakti Haat in the President's estate as the country continues to fight coronavirus. The First Lady was seen covering her face with a red cloth while she was stitching the masks.

According to reports, the masks made by the First Lady would be distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in their latest guidelines had made it compulsory for everyone to wear face covers at work and in public spaces at all times. Health experts from all over the world have recommended that people should practice social distancing and take other coronavirus prevention measures like regularly washing hands and wearing face covers.

Meanwhile, India has reported 16,454 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 23), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 681. As many as 4,257 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

