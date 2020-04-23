Coronavirus India Live Updates: Mumbai worst-affected with 5,652 cases; Gujarat follows suit with 2,407 count

Coronavirus Latest News Live updates: Maharashtra remains affected state with 5,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases at 5,652, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 269 people have succumbed to the virus in the state so far, which is also the highest in the country. Gujarat reported 229 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state is the second worst-hit after Maharashtra with 2,407 cases and 103 deaths, according to the ministry.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have jumped to 21,393, as per the Health Ministry. These include, 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 681 deaths. India has reported 1,409 new cases adn 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 5,652 confirmed coronavirus cases and death toll at 269, which is also the highest in the country. Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday said that attacks on healthcare professionals will be a non-bailable offence with jail term up to 7 years and Rs 5 lakh fine. "Our government has zero-tolerance against violence and harassment targeting doctors, nurses, paramedics and ASHA workers when they are doing their best to fight the pandemic," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said following a Union Cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to chief minister of all states via video conferencing on April 27 morning on the way ahead in the fight against novel coronavirus. This will be PM Modi's third such virtual meet with all states' chief ministers.

11.14 am: Congress CWC meet on coronavirus

Congress President Sonia Gandhi flagged the shortage and poor quality of PPEs at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet on Wednesday. Raising concern over poor quality testing kits and low testing she said that there is no alternative to Testing, Trace and Quarantine. "Unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. PPE kits number and quality is poor," she added.

11.09 am: Corona live updates: Congress CWC meet

Migrant laborers are still stranded, jobless and desperate to return home. They have been hit the hardest. They must be provided with food security and a financial safety net in order to survive this period of crisis: Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

11.05 am: Coronavirus India updates: Congress targets govt

Farmers are facing serious difficulties too. The issues of weak and unclear procurement policies and disrupted supply chains need to be addressed without delay. facilities must be made available to the farmers for the next round of Kharif crops: Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

11.02 am: Corona updates: Congress CWC meet highlights

"12 crore jobs have been lost in the first phase of the lockdown. Unemployment is likely to increase further as economic activity remains at a standstill. It is imperative to provide at least Rs.7,500 to each family to tide over this crisis," said Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

10.57 am: Congress meet on coronavirus

"MSMEs employ close to 11 crore personnel today. They make up for one third of the GDP. If they are to be protected from economic ruin, it is imperative that a special package be announced urgently for their survival," Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

10.54 am: Corona news: Congress CWC meet updates

Congress President Sonia Gandhi claims 12 crore jobs lost in first phase of lockdown.

10.51 am: Coronavirus in Kerala

Locals in Kozhikode have been feeding stray dogs and cats in areas between Kuttiady and Nadapuram, amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Kerala:Few locals in Kozhikode have been feeding stray dogs&cats in areas b/w Kuttiady&Nadapuram, amid COVID19 lockdown. Dr Soumya, an animal lover says,"We've been serving food to stray animals since first day of lockdown. We're receiving a lot of support from people around us". pic.twitter.com/9eVPIrUqLW - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

10.47 am: Coronavirus news: Congress CWC meet underway

The Congress Working Committee meet is underway in Delhi. The meet is presided by party president Sonia Gandhi.

CWC meeting begins. Smt. Sonia Gandhi presides. She says, "Since our meeting three weeks ago, the pandemic has increased disturbingly - both in spread and speed." - Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 23, 2020

10.44 am: Corona live updates

Police and RAF deployed at DND Toll plaza to check movement of vehicles between Gautam Budh Nagar and Delhi after Gautam Budh Nagar administration sealed its border with Delhi, with certain exemptions, to prevent spread of COVID19.

Police and RAF deployed at DND Toll plaza to check movement of vehicles between Gautam Budh Nagar and Delhi after Gautam Budh Nagar administration sealed its border with Delhi, with certain exemptions, to prevent spread of COVID19 pic.twitter.com/j7qB4kLizI - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

10.39 am: Telangana coronavirus updates: Admit only primary contacts in govt quarantine centres, says state chief secretary

Telangana's chief secretary has told district collectors that only primary contacts of COVID-19 cases should be isolated in government-identified quarantine centres. In a letter to the collectors and other authorities, the chief secretary said that the secondary contacts who don't manifest symptoms are not to be testes but "identified, stamped and placed in strict home quarantine for a period of 28 days" and monitored daily.

10.29 am: Jharkhand coronavirus news

4 more COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the virus. The total number of cured patients here jumps to 8, Health department, Jharkhand said on Thursday. (ANI report).

10.22 am: Punjab coronavirus latest news

Vegetable farmers in Ludhiana say that due to lack of availability of pesticides and fertilizers amid COVID19 lockdown the crop yield has gone bad. A farmer says," I have incurred a loss of minimum Rs 50,000. This has never happened before".

Punjab: Vegetable farmers in Ludhiana say that due to lack of availability of pesticides and fertilizers amid COVID19 lockdown the crop yield has gone bad. A farmer says," I have incurred a loss of minimum Rs 50,000. This has never happened before". pic.twitter.com/aFXwHHePLo - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

10.14 am: Maharashtra coronavirus cases

10.07 am: UK Corona news: Stephen Hawking's family donates his ventilator to hospital

The family of Stephen Hawking, one of the world's well-known physicists, has donated his ventilator to a National Health Service (NHS) hospital in Cambridge, UK.

Read more here: Coronavirus in UK: Stephen Hawking's family donates his ventilator to hospital

9.59 am: Coronavirus India updates

A total of 5,00,542 samples from 4,85,172 individuals have been tested as on April 23, 2020, 9am. 21,797 samples have been confirmed positive: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 500542 samples from 485172 individuals have been tested as on 23 April 2020, 9am. 21797 samples have been confirmed positive: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/XXw1Ry9cTi - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

9.55 am: Gujarat coronavirus news: 229 new cases in 24 hours

Gujarat reported 229 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state is the second worst-hit after Maharashtra with 2,407 cases and 103 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

9.50 am: Punjab coronavirus latest news

Punjab will return all Chinese rapid test kits to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) after 5 test kits gave incorrect results. The ICMR has asked states to temporarily stop using these kits.

9.40 am: West Bengal coronavirus updates

Novel coronavirus spreads through mobile phones and a decision has been taken, as per WHO guidelines, to control the spread of infection. All doctors, medical staff, & patients must deposit their mobile phones outside and collect it while leaving the hospital: WB Chief Secretary.

Novel #coronavirus spreads through mobile phones&a decision has been taken, as per WHO guidelines, to control the spread of infection. All doctors, medical staff, & patients must deposit their mobile phones outside and collect it while leaving the hospital: WB Chief Secy (22.04) pic.twitter.com/6hTMptCgPP - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

9.30 am: Containment zones in Delhi

Campa Cola street and F-313 & F-274 Lado Sarai under South district have been added to the list of COVID-19 hotspots; the total number of containment zones in the city stands at 89 now.

Delhi: Campa Cola street and F-313 & F-274 Lado Sarai under South district have been added to the list of COVID19 containment zones; the total number of containment zones in the city is 89 pic.twitter.com/HduZUnFoS2 - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

9.23 am: Coronavirus latest updates: President approves ordinance against attacks on healthcare workers

President Ram Nath Kovind has given his nod to the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which gives strict punishment for attacks against health workers, ANI reports.

9.16 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 47 positive cases reported

Rajasthan recorded 47 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. 20 in Jodhpur, 12 in Jaipur, 10 in Nagaur, 2 each in Hanumangarh & Kota, 1 in Ajmer. Total number of positive cases in the state have jumped to 1935, including 27 deaths and 344 recovered: Rajasthan Health department.

47 #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Rajasthan today so far - 20 in Jodhpur, 12 in Jaipur, 10 in Nagaur, 2 each in Hanumangarh & Kota, 1 in Ajmer. Total number of positive cases in the state rises to 1935, including 27 deaths and 344 recovered: Rajasthan Health dept pic.twitter.com/da0lUpKoQg - ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

9.07 am: Coronavirus live updates: COVID-19 pandemic an 'attack' on US, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has termed the novel coronavirus pandemic as an "attack" on United States. Speaking at a recent news conference on Wednesday, Trump said while answering a question about the national debt created by large stimulus packages. "We were attacked. This was an attack. This wasn't just the flu by the way. Nobody has ever seen anything like this, 1917 was the last time," Trump said. (PTI inputs)

8.59 am: Coronavirus cases India updates: Cases cross 21,000-mark

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases have jumped to 21,393 in India, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. These include, 16,454 active cases, 4,257 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 681 deaths. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with 5,652 confirmed coronavirus cases and death toll at 269, which is also the highest in the country.

8.55 am: Kerala coronavirus cases

Kerala government has said that all elected representatives in the state will take a 30% cut in their monthly salaries as well as honorariums for a year. This includes state ministers, MLAs, members of government boards and local self-government bodies.

8.47 am: Coronavirus cases worldwide

Global COVID-19 deaths cross 1,84,000, cases jump to around 2.6 million. UK deaths surpass 18,000, Italy toll at over 25,000.

8.40 am: Coronavirus cases in India: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

8.30 am: Hotspots in Delhi

Delhi government added Lado Sarai area to the list of its red zones or containment zones, taking the total count of COVID-19 hotspots in the national capital to 89.

8.15 am: Coronavirus live updates: PM Modi to interact with CMs of all states on April 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to chief minister of all states via video conferencing on April 27 morning on the way ahead in the fight against novel coronavirus. This will be PM Modi's third such virtual meet with all states' chief ministers.