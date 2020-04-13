Coronavirus: Google CEO Sundar Pichai donates Rs 5 crore to Give India

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has donated Rs 5 crore to non-profit organisation Give India in the wake of coronvirus crisis. Give India took to Twitter to thank Pichai for matching Rs 5 crore grant provided by Google to provide cash assistance for families of daily-wage workers amid the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Thank you @sundarpichai for matching @Googleorg 's â¹5 crore grant to provide desperately needed cash assistance for vulnerable daily wage worker families. Please join our #COVID19 campaign: https://t.co/T9bDf1MXiv@atulsatija â GiveIndia (@GiveIndia) April 13, 2020

According to an IANS report, Give India has raised Rs 12 crore so far to support the vulnerable section of the society. Pichai also announced last month that the tech giant will provide approximately $800 million to support small and medium businesses, health organisations, governments and health workers on the frontline to combat the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This is an increase from our initial $25 million announced last month. In addition, we're providing $20 million in ad grants to community financial institutions and NGOs specifically to run public service announcements on relief funds and other resources for SMBs," Pichai said in a statement.

The $800 million stimulus announced by Pichai also comprises the $250 million in grant to help the WHO and 100 government agencies around the world to provide critical information about mitigation of COVID-19 spread and other measures to help local communities. Google also committed a $200 million investment fund to support NGOs and financial institutions globally to help provide small business with the access to capital.

