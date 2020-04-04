Coronavirus: Healthy people can use handmade masks, advises govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has come out with an advisory on homemade protective covers for hands and mouths. The advisory starts by saying that several countries have claimed the benefit of homemade face covers and usage of these are a good method of maintaining personal hygiene.

"Therefore, it is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large," the advisory said.

However, these masks are not for healthcare workers and those in contact with coronavirus patients as they require special protective gear.

The advisory says that people should make two sets of these masks and while one is being used the other one can be washed. It also warns people to simply thrown away but to wash it soap and hot water and dry off properly.

The homemade face covers need to be made from thoroughly washed clothes available at home and should cover the mouth and nose completely and can be tied over the face easily.

The government also advised people to make separate masks for each member of the house and not to share the covers in any case.

The advisory also includes the steps of correctly making a homemade mask.

Also Read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: 22,000 Tablighi workers, contacts quarantined, says MHA

Also Read: Coronavirus update: Govt bans export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect