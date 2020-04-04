Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Active cases rise to 2,322; Maharashtra tops tally with 335

Coronavirus in India updates: Coronavirus cases in India are on a rise with the total number of active cases at 2,322. Late Friday evening, Assam reported new cases, taking the tall to 24 in the state. Four more positive cases were confirmed in Assam's Kamrup, Kamrup (metro) and Marigaon. Three out of these four cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Three more COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, one each from Kamrup (metro), Kamrup and Marigaon taking the total number in Assam to 23. Two out of these three cases are of patients who are related to the Nizamuddin Markaz event." Soon after he said another case was identified in golaghat district.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India currently stands at 2,322 whereas the novel coronavirus has claimed 62 lives. Number of cured or discharged patients stands at 162. Maharashtra (335) has reported the highest number of coronavirus positive cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 309, according to the Health Ministry. Talking of coronavirus cases globally, US has 1,480 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind lauded the courage, discipline and solidarity shown by the people in the fight against novel coronavirus while addressing the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and administrators of states and UTs via video conferencing. President also expressed his concern over two big incidents - the Nizamuddin congregation as well as the gathering of migrant workers in Delhi's Anand Vihar. He said that efforts should be made to ensure that no one is hungry during the national lockdown and also endorsed the PM's 9 minute Diwali appeal to the citizens.

9:33 am: 'No layoffs, salary cuts,' says Flipkart

Flipkart has assured its employees that it is financially stable and that the company would not see any layoffs or salary cuts. Flipkart Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy said that there is no cause for worry and the top priority is the safety of the employees.

9:25 am: Coronavirus in India: Huawei India joins fight against COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to social media to than Huawei India for its contribution to the CM's fund. The tech giant donated Rs 1 crore to the fund. The amount was transferred through their NGO partner, Charities Aid Foundation India.

Thank you Huawei India for your contribution of Rs. 1 Crore to CM Relief Fund and helping Karnataka's fight against #COVID19

9:20 am: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Death of 60-year-old

The State Health Department reported the death of a 60-year-old coronavirus patient in Bikaner. Meanwhile, the state has reported 191 cases, including 12 new cases. Out of the total number, 41 have been traced back to the Tablighi Jamat event.

9:15 am: Coronavirus globally: FIFA postponed U-17 Women's World Cup

The U-17 Women's World Cup that was scheduled to be held in India has been postponed by FIFA due to coronavirus pandemic. New dates for the tournament are yet to be issued.

9:10 am: Coronavirus in Punjab: 11 new cases in state

Eleven new cases have been reported in Punjab. The total tally of cases in the state has reached 48. Out of the 11, three each are from Amritsar and Mansa, two each from Mohali and Ludhiana and one each from Jalandhar and Roopnagar.

9:00 am: Coronavirus tips: Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna says ashwagandha, giloy and tulsi helpful

Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna says that ashwagandha, giloy and tulsi are very potent to prevent coronavirus. "To combat COVID-19 virus with Ayurveda, we have screened close to 1,000 phytochemicals from more than 100 medicinal plants, in-sillico. We looked for their binding affinities to COVID-19 essential proteins and host protein interactions. We have discovered that natural phytochemicals in ashwagandha, giloy and tulsi indeed have potentials to combat covid-19 and its pathogenicity," says Balkrishna.

8:50 am: Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 25 new cases in Agra

The COVID-19 cases in the state of Uttar Pradesh saw a rise. Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that 25 new cases have been reported, taking the total to 45.

8:40 am: Coronavirus in Karnataka: Another death reported

Another death has been reported in Karnataka, taking the death tally in the state to 4. The deceased passed away in Bagalkot on Friday, as mentioned by the District Commissioner.

8:35 am: Coronavirus in Assam: Govt on a war-footing

Himanta Biswa Sarma who has been posting updates on the cases in Assam visited the Sonapur Civil Hospital to check on the preparedness. He also spoke to the doctors on measures taken by them.

#IndiaFightsCorona



Visited Sonapur Civil Hospital to enquire about 3 #COVID19 patients admitted here. Interacted with doctors to review preparations for treatment of these patients & various measures to expedite testing and isolation of suspected cases.

8:30 am: US death count spirals

The death count in US has spiralled. The country reported 1500 deaths between Thursday and Friday. According to John Hopkins, it is the worst death tally globally since coronavirus pandemic began.