Coronavirus impact: Andhra Pradesh govt takes over private hospitals

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take over private hospitals amid rising cases of coronavirus. The government issued an order to all private and non-governmental medical and health institutions to make all their resources including infrastructure, isolation beds, rooms, wards, ICU premises, ventilators, testing labs, pharmacies, mortuaries, material, equipment and manpower available for "emergency response, rescue and relief".

The government has also asked for experts and consultants to provide advice and assistance for rescue and relief. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government has demanded exclusive and preferential use of amenities from private institutions when required.

It also said that all specialists, doctors, nurses and other medical and non-medical staff in all government and non-government hospitals will be used by the state and/or District Disaster Management Authority.

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Over 400 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours; spike linked to Delhi event

The government added that non-government and private organisations must carry on coronavirus activities in non-discriminatory manner.

According to the health ministry, Andhra Pradesh has reported 86 confirmed cases. One person has succumbed to coronavirus, while one person has recovered and has been discharged.

"COVID-19 incident is fast-transmitting from foreign travellers to their primary contacts and further to the community at large in many parts of the state. The number of positives if swelling up day by day. Hence, there is an imminent need of quick expansion of medical facilities in the state," said the notification.

Also read: Coronavirus impact: Motor, health insurance validity extended till April 21

Also read: Coronavirus impact: Desperate startups seek govt help on salaries, loans