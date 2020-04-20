Coronavirus impact: Indian Medical Association demands ordinance to protect doctors from violence

The Indian Medical Association has written to the central government demanding an ordinance to protect the medical community against violence. The IMA has also made the call for a 'White Alert' to the nation at 9:00 pm on Wednesday, in which all doctors and hospitals will light candles as a sign of protest and vigil against their mistreatment and abuse. The IMA also warns that they will observe a 'Black Day' if no action is taken by the government.

The IMA says that doctors have been abused, beaten up, denied entry and lodging since coronavirus outbreak. According to the letter by the IMA, obstruction to cremation of doctors who lost their lives fighting the virus was the last straw. "We demand a special Central Law against violence on doctors, nurses, health care workers and Hospitals by an ordinance," wrote the IMA in the letter to the government.

Calling for a nation-wide 'White Alert' the IMA wrote, "The COVID 19 has only made us acutely aware of our helplessness against mindless abuse and violence. Stigma and social boycott are everywhere."

The IMA warned that if an ordinance is not passed after the 'White Alert' for the security of the medical community then the IMA will observe a 'Black Day'. "All the Doctors in the country will work with black badges. Further decisions will be taken if suitable steps are not taken by the Government even after Black Day," wrote the IMA.

