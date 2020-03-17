Coronavirus impact: Western Railways hikes platform ticket price from Rs 10 to Rs 50

The Western Railways today announced that it would hike platform ticket prices by 400% to stop overcrowding on railway platforms amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Platform tickets will now cost Rs 50 instead of Rs 10.The decision will apply on several cities under Western Railways' jurisdiction

Around 250 stations in Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, all of which come under Western Railways, will be affected by this hike.

The new rate came into effect on Monday night.

"Generally, we hike platform tickets during festivities. But it is for the first time that it has been done during an epidemic. This is done to deter people from crowding on platforms," Chief Public Relations officer of the Western Railway, Ravinder Bhaker said.

The railways also said that they are conducting station drives to check if people are entering without valid platform tickets. Bhaker also said that the rumours about the railways closing in Mumbai after it reported its first COVID-casualty are false.

India has reported 126 positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths. Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed cases at 39. It reported its first coronavirus induced death today.

