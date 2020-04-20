Coronavirus in Bengal: 7-day shifts then 7 days off for medical workers; no going home

Government of West Bengal has ordered all its frontline medical staff to stay at their designated work headquarters during their seven-day shifts and not commute to their residences. According to an order by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal, this has been done to avoid physical and mental strain taken by medical staff while commuting to their places of work.

"Frontline medical personnel in Government Hospitals shall stay in their headquarters and not commute daily from and to their residences," said the order.

The order also says that daily commute also puts the medical staff at risk of being exposed to coronavirus. According to the order, the Department of Health and Welfare had received reports that many frontline workers, especially those posted in government hospitals districts near Kolkata, have been commuting daily to and from their residences.

"Such daily commuting is all the more unnecessary in the wake of the Order dated 16/04/20 specifying that frontline medical workers will be given week-long duties in Government hospitals and taken off-duty for seven days to enable them to rest and recuperate," said order by the department. The heads of all medical institutions have been advised to prepare rosters based on the seven-day shift system, as per the order.

According to the order, the administration has arranged for suitable boarding and lodging facilities for frontline medical staff in the vicinity of their places of work.

Any departure from this rule, for any unavoidable reason, will require the prior permission of the CMOH or the Head of the Medical institute.

West Bengal has reported 339 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 20), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 12. As many as 66 patients have been cured or discharged.

