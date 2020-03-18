Coronavirus in Kolkata: 18-year-old attended party with three COVID-19 positive people in UK

West Bengal has reported the first positive case of coronavirus. An 18-year-old, who recently returned from the UK, tested positive for the COVID-19. The boy is son of secretary level bureucrat, working in the home department of West Bengal.

The boy has now been admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital. He is one of 18 people admitted to the ID Hospital at present.

According to a doctor, when the boy arrived at the airport on March 15, he had no symptoms of coronavirus. Hence, the the screening failed to detect anything.

However, his friends in the UK informed him that three people he had attended a party with had tested positive for the virus. Following which, his family informed the hospital, reported NDTV.

One of his four swab samples tested at the National Institute for Cholera and Enteric Diseases confirmed he had been infected with coronavirus.

The boy's parents and two drivers have been reportedly quarantined.

As of March 18, coronavirus has infected 147 people in India. Maharashtra has reported the most number of cases (45). In Kerala 25 have got infected. Uttar Pradesh has confirmed 15 confirmed cases so far.

