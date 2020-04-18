Coronavirus: India set to produce 10 lakh testing kits per month from May

India is set to produce 10 lakh testing kits from May as the demand for RT-PCR is on a rise. In doing so, India would reduce the dependency on other nations. Health Secretary Lav Agarwal also stated that along with indigenously developed RT-PCR testing kits, India is also actively working on developing a vaccine to fight coronavirus.

Agarwal said by May, India will be able to produce 10 lakh RT-PCR testing kits. The real time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction is considered to be one of the most accurate tests to detect, test and study the virus. The ministry said that they are prioritising the production of kits that can yield results in 30 minutes.

Lav Agarwal also added that India is accelerating the vaccine-development process and is working with global partners. "Under a multi-pronged strategy, we are working -- taking into account India's indigenous knowledge -- to boost the immune system. We have partnered with WHO to determine different drug therapies. A scientific task force is working to re-evaluate the existing drugs, and if required, these drugs could be re-purposed for COVID-19 use. We are working on the indigenous synthesis of anti-viral drugs," said Agarwal.

"Production of ancillary support devices such as personal protective equipment, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, CSIR engineering labs is being augmented by indigenous designs of Sree Chitra Tiurumalai Institute of Medical Science and Technology (SCTIMST) under Department of Science and Technology," said Agarwal.

Currently, India has 11,906 active cases, while 1991 people have been cured or discharged. A total of 480 people have succumbed to the pandemic.

