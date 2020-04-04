Coronavirus: LNJP, GB Pant hospitals to be turned into COVID-19 management centres

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan and GB Pant hospitals in New Delhi would be converted into coronavirus management centres.

Dr JC Passi, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan & GB Pant hospitals said, "The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan and GB Pant hospitals will be converted into COVID-19 management centres with a facility for 2000 patients at the same time."

Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan today met with Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital staff to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said," There are 1500 beds here at this hospital. There are 290 COVID-19 positive or suspected cases admitted here."

He further added that the procurement of personal protective equipments (PPE) has reached an advanced stage and these supplies will soon reach the states. Dr Vardhan promised that there was no shortage of PPEs.

Today Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the Delhi government only has 7000 - 8000 PPE kits left and has asked for 50,000 more on an urgent basis.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, India till now has reported 2,650 active cases of coronavirus and 68 have lost their lives because of the virus.

Also Read: $20 trillion lawsuit against China! US group says coronavirus is bioweapon

Also Read: Coronavirus in India: State-wise COVID-19 cases, trends, list of testing facilities