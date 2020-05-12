Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi to address the nation at 8 pm tonight; what to expect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Tuesday evening. The address will take place at 8 pm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had earlier tweeted. It will be the third time that PM Modi will be addressing the nation amid ongoing coronavirus lockdown. On March 24, Modi had announced the lockdown in a televised address. Then on April 14, he had announced the lockdown extension. The lockdown is expected to be lifted on May 17.

PM Modi, in his nationwide address, may announce a graded lockdown exit with both the lives and livelihoods in focus.The address comes a day after Modi had an extensive meeting with chief ministers of various states via video-conferencing. While a few chief ministers requested to extend the lockdown, others urged the prime minister to take a decision in this regard. PM Modi had called for a "balanced strategy" in the meeting with the chief ministers, to both revive the dwindling economy, as well as keep the fight against coronavirus on.

Meanwhile, the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to 70,756 on Tuesday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The total count includes 46,008 active cases, 22,454 recoveries, and 2,293 deaths.

