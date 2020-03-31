Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi's mother Heeraben donates Rs 25,000 to PM-CARES Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has donated Rs 25,000 from her savings to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund).

PM Modi has set up PM-CARES Fund as a charitable trust where citizens, corporates and just about anyone else can contribute towards the relief effort. Narendra Modi is also the Chairman of this trust and other members include Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

PM Modi, in a tweet, said, "It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund."

People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

PM Modi, in a series of tweets, added, "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India."

People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Several celebrities, sportspersons and industrialists have also generously contributed to the PM-CARES Fund.

"The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations," PM Modi tweeted.

Also Read: Reliance Industries donates Rs 500 crore to PM CARES Fund

Also Read: Beware of fake PM CARES Fund UPI ID! Govt warns against fraudulent coronavirus charity funds