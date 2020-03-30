Reliance Industries donates Rs 500 crore to PM CARES Fund

Reliance Industries has donated Rs 500 crore to PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM CARES) Fund to help government in the fight against coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the emergency relief fund on Saturday last week to invite contributions from the citizens as the country continues to battle COVID-19.

"Reliance Industries (RIL) today announced a donation of Rs 500 crore to PM CARES Fund in response to the call by the Prime Minister to support the nation's fight against the coronavirus onslaught... in addition to the financial contribution to the PM's Fund, the company has also provided contributions of Rs 5 crore each to the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to support their fights against the COVID-19," the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company has also scaled up its capacities to produce one lakh masks and thousands of protective gear for health workers daily.

Reliance also said it plans to serve 50 lakh free meals across the nation in the next 10 days and scale up rapidly to more meals and newer areas. It has also promised free fuel across the country to notified emergency response vehicles.

Last week, RIL started a 100-bed dedicated hospital in Mumbai as part of its initiatives against coronavirus.

