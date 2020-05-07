Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu to reopen liquor shops today; check out rules

The Madras High Court has formulated guidelines for Tamil Nadu's alcohol shops, also known as TASMACs stores (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation), which will start sale of liquor from Thursday. The Court also allowed the online sale of liquor on Wednesday. Besides, the high court said that TASMAC outlets must shut by 5 pm. The other court directives for TASMACs include:

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Modi calls emergency meet at 11 am on Vizag gas leak; total cases-52,952

The liquor bill must include the customer's name, Aadhaar number, and address.

Only people wearing face masks will get liquor at the TASMAC outlets.

A customer cannot buy liquor more than twice a week. Also, there should be a minimum gap of three days between the purchases of liquor.

Customers buying online will be able to purchase two bottles of 750ml.

Customers who buy liquor directly from a TASMAC outlet can only buy one bottle of 750ml.

TASMAC workers will have to wear a triple layer mask, including gloves and sanitise hands at regular intervals.

TASMAC outlets must be disinfected at least five times each day. Bleaching powder should be sprayed outside the outlet at least twice daily, said the Madras High Court in the order.

The sale of liquor must be done through two counters with 6 feet distance between each counter; not more than five people should be allowed in an outlet at one time.

Wooden barricades must be set up outside TASMACs shops spanning a distance of at least 200 feet. At least two TASMAC employees must stand outside the outlet and regulate queues. TASMAC employees must also provide customers hand sanitiser.

Customers should be given tokens to buy liquor. No tokens will be distributed after 4 pm.

TASMACs will not be open in Greater Chennai City and the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu.

Also read: Vande Bharat Mission: Air India's special flights to take people back to US, UK, Singapore

Also read: 8 dead, over 5,000 hospitalised in chemical plant gas leak in Vizag