Coronavirus impact: Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country but also stopped issuing tourist visas

March 13, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic: Mt Everest closed as Nepal suspends permits
Mt Everest

Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side.

Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation said.

"The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month," Bhattarai said.

