Coronavirus: PM Modi advises people to perform yoga during lockdown; shares video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about his fitness routine on Monday and asked people to perform yoga to remain fit during the lockdown. PM Modi, on Monday tweeted about his fitness routine and said, "During yesterday's Mann ki Baat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, I thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practicing Yoga regularly".

Yesterday, PM Modi advised people to practice yoga during the lockdown in his Mann Ki Baat episode of March 29.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "The Yoga videos are available in different languages. Do have a look. Happy Yoga practicing...".

In the videos, PM Modi's animated version can be seen doing yoga asanas. The fitness channel is available in 12 Indian and 12 foreign languages--Hindi, English, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Punjabi, Kannada, Portuguese, Arabic, Mandarin, Assamese, Bengali, German, Japenese, Italian, Korean, Russian, Persian, Odia, Gujarati, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Spanish and French.

The videos include several asanas such as suryanamaskar, pranayam and dhayana. In the 17 videos, there are total 14 asanas-Trikonasana, Tadassana, Vrikshasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Padahastasana, Bhadrasan, Ustrasana, Vajrasana, Vakrasana, Shashankasana, Bhujangasana, Shalabhasana, Pawanmuktasana and Setubandhasana.

While launching the Yoga with Modi channel, the PM also spoke about how he has found yoga beneficial. He wrote, "I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial".

PM Modi also asked people to share their fitness ideas. PM said, "I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others".

Also read: RBI-FinMin to meet on Mar 31; to decide H1FY21 borrowing plan

Also read: Coronavirus in India Live updates: Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra soar to 215, highest in the country