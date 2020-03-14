Google employee's wife tests positive for COVID-19; escapes quarantine, travels to Agra

A woman infected with coronavirus escaped quarantine in Bengaluru, took a flight to New Delhi and travelled to her parent's place in Agra.

The woman is wife of Google employee who has also been tested positive for coronavirus.

The couple had visited Italy recently, one of the worst-hit countries with coronavirus, for their honeymoon.

Health officials tracking the woman faced resistance from her family members in Agra and cooperated only after the police and the district magistrate intervened.

"After the medical team reached the house of the woman's parents, her father, a railway engineer, refused to cooperate with us and lied that his daughter had left for Bengaluru. But after the district magistrate's intervention, we were able to gain access to their house and took all the nine family members to the district hospital for screening," Agra Chief Medical Officer, Dr Mukesh Kumar Vats, told The Times of India.

The couple got married in early February and went on honeymoon to Italy and also travelled to France and Greece. They came back on February 27. Later, they were tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru and subsequently quarantined. The woman, who was quarantined in an isolation ward in SN Medical College, returned to Agra on March 8 after talking to her parents, the official said.

Her travel details for the flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi and then a train journey to Agra to her parents' home are being verified.

Also read: Wall Street stages furious rally after Trump declares emergency

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: 83 confirmed cases, 2 deaths in India; global death toll touches 5,436