Coronavirus testing centres in Gujarat: Check out updated list

Gujarat, which is the second-worst affected coronavirus state has opened up new testing centres to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

At present, Gujarat has ICMR-approved 27 testing facilities, which includes 16 government and 11 private. In Gujarat, 16 government institutes, and 10 private institutes are conducting RT-PCR (reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction) test.

List of government institutes which are testing coronavirus in Gujarat:

1. BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad

2.MP Shah Govt Medical College, Jamnagar

3.Govt. Medical College, Surat

4.Govt. Medical College, Bhavnagar

5.Govt. Medical College, Vadodara

6.Govt. Medical College, Rajkot

7.NHL Medical College, Ahmedabad

8.GMERS, Ahmedabad

9.GMERS, Gandhinagar

10.GMERS, Valsad

11.National Institute of Occupational Health, Ahmedabad

12.Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Ahmedabad

13.Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education & Research

14.Gujarat Adani Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhuj

15.Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center, Gandhinagar

16. GMERS Medical College and Hospital, DharpurPatan, Gujarat

List of private institutes which are testing coronavirus in Gujarat:

1.Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Besides JMC House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

2.Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Kedar, Ahmedabad

3. SN GeneLab Pvt Ltd, President Plaza -A, Near Mahavir Hospital, Nanpura, Surat

4.Pangenomics International Pvt Ltd, Ellis Bridge, Ahmedabad

5.Dept of Lab Medicine, Zydus Hospitals & Healthcare Research Pvt Ltd, Zydus Hospital Road, Hebatpur, Off

S.G. Highway, Thaltej, Ahmedabad

6.Toprani Advanced Lab Systems, Suflam, 10, Haribhakti Colony, Race Course, Vadodra

7.Dept of Lab Medicine, Apollo Hospitals International Ltd, 1, Bhat, GIDC Estate, Ahmedabad

8.Divine lab, B 201/202, Mangalkirti Apartment, Fatehgunj, Vadodra

9. Green Cross Genetics Lab Pvt Ltd, 104, Sears Towers, Ahmedabad

10.Sunflower Laboratory, Helmet Circle, Rudra Arcade, Manav Mandir, MemNagar, Ahmedabad

The Department of Lab Medicine, located in Alembic Road in Vadodra is conducting Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (CB-NAAT) test.

Gujarat, on Tuesday, registered 745 new cases of coronavirus and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Ministry of Heath data. The coronavirus tally in Gujarat has surged to 8,541, so far. The state has reported 513 deaths, and 2,780 patients have recovered from coronavirus.