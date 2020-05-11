Coronavirus testing centres in Maharashtra: Check out complete list

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit coronavirus state, has opened up new testing centres to contain the spread of the deadly virus. At present, Maharashtra has ICMR-approved 61 testing facilities, which includes 34 government and 27 private. The testing facilities are well-equipped to conduct different kinds of COVID-19 tests, like-RT-PCR, TrueNAT as well as CB NAAT.

In Maharashtra, 33 government institutes, and 22 private institutes are conducting RT-PCR test. Under the RT-PCR (reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction) test, doctors take a sample of the throat or nasal swab.

1. National Institute of Virology, Pune

2. Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital, Mumbai

3.Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases, Mumbai

4.National Institute of Virology Field Unit, Mumbai

5.Armed Forces Medical College, Pune

6.BJ Medical College, Pune

7.Command Hospital (SC), Pune

8.Indira Gandhi Govt. Medical College, Nagpur

9.AIIMS, Nagpur

10.Govt. Medical College, Nagpur

11.Nagpur Veterinary College, MAFSU, Nagpur

12.Intermediate Reference Laboratory, Nagpur

13.Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai

14.Govt. Medical College, Aurangabad

15.V. M. Government Medical College, Solapur

16.Haffkine Institute, Mumbai

17.Shree Bhausaheb Hire Govt. Medical College, Dhule

18.Government Medical College, Miraj

19.Govt. Medical College, Akola

20.National Institute for Research on Reproductive Health, Mumbai

21.Rajiv Gandhi Medical College & CSM Hospital, Kalwa, Thane, Mumbai

22.National AIDS Research Institute, Pune

23.Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded

24.Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sevagram, Wardha

25.Vilasrao Deshmukh Govt. Institute of Medical Sciences, Latur

26.INHS Ashvini, Mumbai

27.Tata Memorial Centre ACTREC, Mumbai

28.Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai

29.National Centre for Cell Sciences, Pune

30.National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur

31.Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University, Amravati

32.RCSM Govt. Medical College, Kolhapur

33.Model Rural Health Research Unit (MRHRU), Sub District Hospital, Agar, Dahanu, Palghar

List of private institutes which are doing RT-PCR for coronavirus

1.Thyrocare Technologies Limited, D37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai

2.Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd, 306, 307/T, 3rd Floor, Sunshine Bld, Andheri (W), Mumbai

3.Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Unit No. 409-416, 4th Floor, Commercial Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai

4.Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai

5.SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Estate, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai

6.A.G. Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Nayantara Building, Pune

7.Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory, Four Bungalows, Mumbai

8.InfeXn Laboratories Private Limited, A/131, Therelek Compound, Road No 23, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane (W)

9.Genetic Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Krislon House, Andheri East, Mumbai

10.Sahyadri Speciality Labs, Plot No 54, S.No. 89-90, Lokmanya Colony, Kothrud, Pune

11.Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Construction House, 796/189-B, Bhandarkar Institute Road, Pune

12.SRL Diagnostics - Dr. Avinash Phadke (SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd), Mahalaxmi Engineering Estate, 2nd Floor, L.J. Cross Road No 1, KJ Khilnani High School, Mahim (West), Mumbai

13. Department of Laboratory Medicine - P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Veer Savarkar Marg, Mahim, Mumbai

14.Vaidya Lab Thane, Unit of Millenium Special Lab Pvt Ltd, Odyssey Park, 2nd Floor, 201, Raghunath Nagar, Wagle Estate, Thane

15. Genepath Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, 4th Floor, Above Phadke Hospital, Pune

16.Daignostic Molecular Laboratory, Dept of Microbiology, Dr. Vasantrao Pawar Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Vasantdada Nagar, Adgaon, Nashik

17.Dept of Lab Medicine, Dr. Balabhai Nanavati Hospital, Swami Vivekananda Road, Mumbai

18.Krsnaa Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Lt. Jayabai Nanasaheb Sutar Maternity Home, Pune

19. Dhruv Pathology and Molecular Diagnostic Lab, Third Floor, Aditya Enclave, Central Bazaar Road, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur

20.Dept of Molecular Biology & Genetics, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad, Satara

21.Lab Services, Ayugen Biosciences Pvt Ltd, 562/1, Shivajinagar, Pune

22.MGM Medical College and Hospital, Navi Mumbai

In Maharashtra, the TrueNat test for COVID-19 is being conducted only in Qualilife Diagnostics, Balaji Arcade, Netaji Subhash Road, Mulund (W), Mumbai.

List of institutes which are doing CBNAAT for coronavirus in Maharashtra:

1.Intermediate Reference Laboratory, Pune

2.Ruby Hall Clinic, Dept of Laboratory, Grant Medical

Foundation, 40, Sassoon Road, Pune

3.Sunflower Lab & Diagnostic Center, Keshav Kunj, Marve Road, Malad West, Mumbai

4.Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital - Laboratory, Aditya Birla Marg, Chinchwad, Pune

5.Dr. Jariwala Lab & Diagnostics LLP, 1st Floor, Rasraj Heights, Rokadia Lane, Off Mandpeshwar Road, Borivli (W), Mumbai

Maharashtra has performed 2,38,766 tests so far, of which 2,15,903 were negative and 22,171 have been tested positive. The state government has so far discharged 4,199 patients after recovery. Maharashtra has reported 832 fatalities, as of May 11, 8 AM.