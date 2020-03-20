Coronavirus update: Assam govt promises $2000 to every Assamese stranded abroad

The Assam government has promised to give $2,000 to Assamese people who went abroad for a short period of time but are now stranded.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a press conference to give updates on what Assam is doing to counter the novel coronavirus.

He said that those who have gone abroad in the last 30 days for a short duration and are now stuck in a foreign country and are unable to come back immediately will get $2,000 from the Assam government.

Sarma said "This assistance will be for those who have travelled abroad in last 30 days. We will be notifying an email id tomorrow where these people have to give their passport stampings to show their travel time."

He also promised to get in touch with the Indian embassies in different countries to help those whose visa period has expired while they were abroad.

Earlier, Sarma had directed all district collectors of the state to take proper measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus and to esure that all domestic passengers at all airports, railway stations, etc in the areas that share a border with Nepal and Bangladesh are scanned.

Assam has not reported a single confirmed case of COVID-19 as India's tally crossed 200. India has also reported five coronavirus-induced deaths.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Indian Railways cancels passenger trains on March 22, suburban trains reduced

ALSO READ: Private labs to begin COVID-19 testing next week; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw panel to work on modalities