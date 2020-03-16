Coronavirus update: IIT-Roorkee keeps 9 students in 14-day isolation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Roorkee), has kept one foreign and eight Indian students in 14-day isolation on suspicion of coronavirus. Besides, 70 foreign nationals have been kept under observation by the Uttarakhand's health department. The state government has also banned mass gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 15, Uttarakhand reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus. A probationer at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) was tested positive for the virus. The probationer had returned from Spain on March 11. A designated laboratory in Haldwani confirmed he was suffering from coronavirus. The probationer has now been admitted at the isolation ward of Doon Medical College and Hospital.

Uttarakhand has declared coronavirus as an epidemic. India has reported 110 cases and 2 death from coronavirus.

