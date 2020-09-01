Coronavirus update: India reports 69,921 in 24 hours; caseload nears 37 lakh

With 69,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally mounted to 36,91,166 on Tuesday. India has the fastest-growing daily coronavirus caseload of any country in the world. The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.

Amid the rapid surge in cases, the country has begun the fourth phase of unlocking from today. In Unlock 4.0, the central government has eased several restrictions for the public, including the resumption of metro operations in the country.

However, the government has claimed that the escalation in COVID-19 cases is because of the testing. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country is conducting at least one million tests every day, compared with two lakh tests a month ago. It added, a cumulative total of 4,33,24,834 samples have been tested up to August 31 with 10,16,920 samples being tested on Monday.

Moreover, India's recovery rate graph is inclining to the upward direction steadily. Until today, India's discharged or cured patients tally stands at 28,39,882. On the other hand, the deaths due to COVID-19 has climbed to 65,288.

The recovery rate has increased to 76.6 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.78 per cent.

There are 7,85,996 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprises 21.60 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -439

Andhra Pradesh- 1,00,276

Arunachal Pradesh -1,220

Assam- 23,273

Bihar-16,335

Chandigarh-1,859

Chhattisgarh-14,237

Dadra Nagar Haveli-284

Delhi-14,66

Goa-3,649

Gujarat- 15,524

Haryana- 11,371

Himachal Pradesh-1,563

Jammu and Kashmir-7,980

Jharkhand-14,096

Karnataka-87,254

Kerala- 23,553

Ladakh-773

Madhya Pradesh-13,914

Maharashtra-1,94,399

Manipur-1,894

Meghalaya-1,196

Mizoram-420

Nagaland-874

Odisha-25,758

Puducherry-4,849

Punjab-15,512

Rajasthan-13,825

Sikkim-424

Tamil Nadu-52,578

Telengana-31,699

Tripura-4,366

Uttar Pradesh-54,788

Uttarakhand-5,908

West Bengal-25,280

Also read: AGR verdict: SC allows telcos 10 years to clear dues, but with conditions

Also read: Loan moratorium 'extendable' up to 2 years: Govt to SC