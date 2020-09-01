Coronavirus update: India reports 69,921 in 24 hours; caseload nears 37 lakh

With 69,921 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally mounted to 36,91,166 on Tuesday. India has the fastest-growing daily coronavirus caseload of any country in the world. The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23.
Amid the rapid surge in cases, the country has begun the fourth phase of unlocking from today. In Unlock 4.0, the central government has eased several restrictions for the public, including the resumption of metro operations in the country.
However, the government has claimed that the escalation in COVID-19 cases is because of the testing. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country is conducting at least one million tests every day, compared with two lakh tests a month ago. It added, a cumulative total of 4,33,24,834 samples have been tested up to August 31 with 10,16,920 samples being tested on Monday.
Moreover, India's recovery rate graph is inclining to the upward direction steadily. Until today, India's discharged or cured patients tally stands at 28,39,882. On the other hand, the deaths due to COVID-19 has climbed to 65,288.
The recovery rate has increased to 76.6 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.78 per cent.
There are 7,85,996 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprises 21.60 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -439
Andhra Pradesh- 1,00,276
Arunachal Pradesh -1,220
Assam- 23,273
Bihar-16,335
Chandigarh-1,859
Chhattisgarh-14,237
Dadra Nagar Haveli-284
Delhi-14,66
Goa-3,649
Gujarat- 15,524
Haryana- 11,371
Himachal Pradesh-1,563
Jammu and Kashmir-7,980
Jharkhand-14,096
Karnataka-87,254
Kerala- 23,553
Ladakh-773
Madhya Pradesh-13,914
Maharashtra-1,94,399
Manipur-1,894
Meghalaya-1,196
Mizoram-420
Nagaland-874
Odisha-25,758
Puducherry-4,849
Punjab-15,512
Rajasthan-13,825
Sikkim-424
Tamil Nadu-52,578
Telengana-31,699
Tripura-4,366
Uttar Pradesh-54,788
Uttarakhand-5,908
West Bengal-25,280
