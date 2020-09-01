BREAKING: Loan moratorium 'extendable' up to 2 years: Govt to SC

Centre and RBI through solicitor general Tushar Mehta informs the SC that the moratorium on repayment of loans is extendable to 2 years. "We are in the process of identifying the distressed sectors to vary benefits as per the impact of hit they have taken," SG said.

SC says it will hear and decide tomorrow the bunch of petitions demanding waiver of interest, or waiver of interest on interest on the suspended EMIs during moratorium period.

