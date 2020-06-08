Coronavirus update: India reports nearly 10,000 cases in 24 hrs; tally surges to 2.56 lakh

India on Monday reported almost 10,000 new cases of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, India reported 9,983 new COVID cases making it the highest single-day spike. As many as 206 deaths were registered since Sunday morning. The country recorded a daily jump of COVID-19 cases by over 9,000 for the sixth straight day on Monday.

Overall, India's coronavirus tally has climbed to 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases, 1,24,095 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,135 deaths as per health ministry data.

Out of the total 7,135 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,060 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,249 deaths, Delhi with 761, Madhya Pradesh with 412, West Bengal with 396, Uttar Pradesh with 275, Tamil Nadu with 269, Rajasthan with 240 and Telangana with 123 deaths.

More than 70 per cent deaths are due to comorbidities. India is now the 5th worst-hit coronavirus country globally after the US, Brazil, Russia, and UK.

According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, US has a total of 1,942,363 COVID cases, followed by Brazil (691,758); Russia (467,073); and the United Kingdom (287,621).

In India, Maharashtra has continued to be the most-affected coronavirus state with 85,995 cases. In Maharashtra alone, there are a total of 43,601 active COVID cases, and 39,314 recoveries.

Tamil Nadu is the second worst affected state in the country with 31,667 cases. However, 269 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus in the state so far.

Coronavirus cases in Gujarat and Delhi stand at 20,070, and 27,654, respectively, whereas, in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh COVID case tally has breached 10,000-mark. Rajasthan has reported 10,599 COVID-19 cases, and UP 10,536.

State/UTs total confirmed cases of coronavirus cases:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -33

Andhra Pradesh- 4,708

Arunachal Pradesh-51

Assam-2,565

Bihar-5,088

Chandigarh-314

Chhattisgarh-1,073

Dadar Nagar Haveli-20

Delhi-27,654

Goa-300

Gujarat-2,0070

Haryana-4,448

Himachal Pradesh-413

Jammu and Kashmir-4,087

Jharkhand-1,099

Karnataka-5,452

Kerala- 1,914

Ladakh-103

Madhya Pradesh-9,401

Maharashtra-85,975

Manipur-172

Meghalaya-36

Mizoram-34

Nagaland-118

Odisha-2,856

Puducherry-99

Punjab-2,608

Rajasthan-10,599

Sikkim-7

Tamil Nadu-31,667

Telengana-3,580

Tripura-800

Uttar Pradesh-10,536

Uttarakhand-1,355

West Bengal-8,187

Also read: Restaurants, malls, religious places reopen today; Here's a list of do's and don'ts

Also read: 'Staying at home not a solution, won't save economy,' says JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal